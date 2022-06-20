Uber driver jailed three years over theft

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old Uber driver who stole a passenger’s bag containing both local and foreign currencies and other personal effects has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Safo is said to have stolen his client’s bag containing an iPhone 11 cell phone, cash of 5,000 Euros, $5,000, a GHS7,000 bank chequebook, a bunch of keys, a Netherlands plane ticket, three foreign and local ATM Bank cards among others on January 31, this year.



Charged with stealing, Safo pleaded guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted the accused on his plea and sentenced Safo accordingly.



Prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant Rudolf Teeper, was a businessman from Netherland and lived in Takoradi.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said the accused, now convict was an Uber driver residing at Teshie Camp 2.



On January 31, this year at about 6:10 pm, the complainant engaged the services of the accused to drive him to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to depart to the Netherlands.

Prosecution said upon their arrival at the KIA, Safo tried to assist the complainant to offload his luggage at the Checkpoint.



In the process, prosecution said Safo took the complainant’s bag, containing the various items, and sped off.



Prosecution said when the complainant was going through departure formalities, he detected that the said bag had been stolen.



He quickly rushed to the car park but the accused was nowhere to be found.



On April 11, this year, a report was made to the Police, and based on intelligence, the accused was arrested and he admitted stealing the bag and its contents.



Prosecution said Safo told the Police that after taking the monies, he abandoned the bag at a spot between Action Chapel and Accra Shopping Mall.