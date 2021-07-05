Uber driver killed in Kumasi

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Pramso Hospital Morgue

A middle aged man identified as Israel Agyei Manu has been beheaded by unknown persons who engaged his services as an Uber driver.

The man who is also a headteacher of a private school at Atonsu in Kumasi is said to have visited his fiancee at Feyiase and told her he has been booked by some people and was going to drop them off.



The Assembly man for Feyiase Electoral Area Samuel Yaw Kwae who briefed TV3 said around 2:05pm Sunday he had information of a decapitated body lying infront of an uncompleted building at Feyiase New Site



Together with the police they visited the scene only to find the body of the man believed to be in his 30’s.

A search by the team later discovered the head which was laying down some metres away from the body.



The body has since been deposited at Pramso Hospital Morgue as investigators have commenced.