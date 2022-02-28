Ukraine-Russia brouhaha: Ghana to receive 24 students Feb 28

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine under attack from Russia

Govt evacuates Ghanaians in Ukraine



460 Ghanaians currently in Bucharest, Romania



The government of Ghana will receive the first batch of twenty-four (24) Ghanaian evacuees from Ukraine later on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The Ghanaians, who are fleeing Ukraine at a time when the country is coming under heavy military attacks from Russia, will arrive via Qatar Airways, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said.

According to a graphic.com.gh report, this first batch will be followed by 220 others within the week.



It further said that the 24, who are part of about 460 students who have managed to leave Ukraine to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Czech Republic, have already arrived in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.



The minister is also said to have denied reports that students aboard a train that was carrying some Ghanaian students had been attacked while on its way out of beleaguered Ukraine.