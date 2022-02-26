Ukraine-Russia conflict: Stop calling to scare us – Parents told

Source: SVTV Africa

Public relations officer of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in Ukraine, Benjamin Boateng, has stated that Ghanaian parents can be prayerful and supportive to their wards in Ukraine.

Speaking in an interview on SVTV Africa, Benjamin indicated that parents must avoid calling and putting fear in their children because they are the ones living and experiencing the crisis. He also encouraged the foreign ministry and government of Ghana to focus on evacuating them and avoid politicizing them.



“I will plead with parents and guardians. For now, if you have a child here, what they need from you is confidence. If you call, don’t pressure the child because fear will not solve the situation. We know there is war.”



“The best thing we can do is to be positive…if you call, weeping and panicking, that is not what those of us are in the country need. If you have any information too, speak to the leaders and see what you can do,” he urged.



Benjamin also added that the Nana Addo-led administration must avoid bureaucratic procedures because their lives are at stake. He also urged Ghanaian students in Ukraine to withdraw their monies from various banks and move to Poland and Romania since their borders are open due to the conflict.

“The situation at hand is imminent. This is not the time to wait for letters or bureaucracy. We want people out of the country, and we must not connect this to other issues on the floor of parliament. It’s painful to hear that we are comparing the lives of people to E-levy,” he said.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



