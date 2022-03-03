Ukraine: We’ll hold Russia responsible if anything happens to a Ghanaian ‐ Govt warns

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Government of Ghana has warned it will hold Russia responsible if anything happens to any Ghanaian in Ukraine.

The government is therefore calling on Russia to respect humanitarian law as the government works to ensure all Ghanaians in Ukraine are safe.



This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey when she briefed the media about the Russia-Ukraine situation.



“Russia bears responsibility for the security and safety of our citizens and we call on her leadership to respect humanitarian law,” she said.



She added that the “Government is determined to ensure the security and safety of all our citizens in Ukraine. The ongoing military operations have put the lives of our compatriots in danger and we have called on Russia to end the war and withdraw.

Ghana-Ukraine relations



Relations between Ghana and Ukraine have been steady and in 2021, the Government of Ghana granted approval to the government of Ukraine to establish a resident diplomatic mission in Ghana in accordance with article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.



Economic and trade exports between Ghana and Ukraine have been quite encouraging as major exports from Ghana include manganese, aluminium ore and cocoa powder, whereas major imports to Ghana from Ukraine included hot-rolled iron bars, raw iron bars and cold-rolled iron. Practical steps were underway to further enhance our relations. However, the current crisis is bound to affect, for now, any meaningful strategic outcomes.