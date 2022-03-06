Ukraine also took part in criminal invasion of Iraq, killing innocent people – Murtala

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has said although the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is not justified, the point must be established that Ukraine also took part in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, leading to the death of several innocent children and women.

He described the invasion of Iraq as a criminal action undertaken by the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 5, he said “Let us get something very clear, I condemn the killing of innocent lives in Ukraine by Russia but Ukraine was one of the few countries who participated in the invasion of Iraq in 2003. They participated in the criminal and unjustified invasion of Iraq by the United States of America and the United Kingdom.



“Mind you, it was so unpopular that the United Nations General Assembly voted against the invasion and some of the five permanent members, Jacques Chirac [former French President] for example, spoke against it even though he abstained from the decision that was taken by the Security Council.



“So they participated. When they participated they maimed and killed innocent children and women. That is not to justify what Russia is doing.”



Since Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Thursday, February 24, the Government of Ghana has responded to calls from stranded Ghanaians, especially students, to be brought back home.

Most of them were facilitated to move to neighbouring countries such as Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic, where they have been visited both by the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Thomas Mbomba.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana has insisted that Ghanaian nationals who do not respond favourably to the opportunity to be evacuated from Russia-invaded Ukraine will be on their own.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government will not be responsible for those who decline the opportunity to be evacuated,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, March 5.



