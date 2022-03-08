3
Ukraine crisis: Ghanaians refuse to show up for evacuation despite initial interest – Government

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey 600x400 Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said some Ghanaians living in Ukraine who were scheduled to be evacuated refused to show up.

The Ghanaians whose COVID-19 tests and air tickets were fully paid for by the government failed to show up to be evacuated home.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, said it has noted with grave concern the refusal of some Ghanaian students to show up at the airport after they had expressed their willingness to be evacuated.

The statement continued: “This has resulted in the government of Ghana purchasing air tickets which remain unused as well as paying for COVID-19 tests for persons with no intentions of traveling.”

The Ministry also warned the Ghanaians that government will only pay for 2 nights’ hotel accommodation for all those received by its “staff and representatives and lodged in hotels in the countries neighboring Ukraine and in other European countries. They will also be provided with air tickets to Ghana and have their COVID-19 tests paid for.”

It added: The government is, therefore, “entreating only Ghanaians who are willing to be evacuated to confirm their participation so as to avoid the dissipation of scarce public funds.”

