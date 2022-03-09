Ukraine must surrender for the good of the world - Nana Akomea advises

Chief Executive Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea

Akomea says Russian-Ukraine war will have worse consequences than COVID-19

Price of oil could rise to US$ 200 per barrel



800 civilians have been killed, Ukrainian government



Chief Executive Director (CEO) of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has urged the leadership of Ukraine to surrender to Russia to save the life of its citizens and also for the good of the world.



He said that even though Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine should surrender for the good of its citizens because there is no way it can defeat the Russian Army.



“My advice to Ukraine is that, they should surrender today because there is no way they can defeat Russia… Russia is a superpower when it comes to the military. Russia's expenditure on its army is even more than the entire GDP of Ukraine,” Akomea said in an interview on Peace FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, the war happening in Ukraine if continues, will have consequences worse than COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason is that Russia produces about 2 million barrels of oil a day and if this amount of production is lost due to the conflict, experts say the price of oil will get to US$ 200 a barrel which is currently around US$140”



“The impact of this on the Global economy, the price of petrol and the cost of transport in Ghana, will be more than COVID-19,” he explained.



The war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for the past 13 days after Russia invaded Ukraine. The government of Ukraine has stated over 400 civilians have been killed and 800 wounded as of March 8, 2022.



The United Nations also reported over 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country with most of them being in Poland.



A 12-hour ceasefire was called on March 9, 2022, to ensure that civilians are evacuated to safety. However, Ukraine is accusing Russian forces of blocking evacuation corridors.