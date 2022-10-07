‘Ukraine plans to open an embassy in Accra’ – Visiting Foreign Minister discloses

President Akufo-Addo with Ukrainian FM, Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine has plans to establish a diplomatic presence in Ghana, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has disclosed on the third leg of his Africa tour which saw him arrive in Accra on October 6.

The war-ridden country is seeking to bolster ties with countries on the continent as it deepens bilateral ties amid an ongoing war with Russia.



In Accra, Kuleba met with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency, in his words, to "stand shoulder-to-shoulder in tackling shared challenges and bringing prosperity to our nations."



"I was offered a warm welcome by President Nana Akufo-Addo in Accra. Ghana is Ukraine’s friend and partner in Africa and beyond," his tweet read in part.



He also met separately with his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to sign bilateral cooperation deals.



He tweeted about their meeting which he stressed was “to affirm Ukraine’s interest in a new quality partnership based on mutual respect, support, and benefits.

"Ukraine plans to open an embassy in Accra to develop political dialogue, trade, cultural exchanges, and ties in education," he captioned the tweet accompanied by a photo of the two top diplomats.



Ghanaians planning to travel to Ukraine have to travel to Nigeria to acquire travel visas. A number of Ghanaian students were repatriated from the country after the war with Russia intensified months back.



The visiting Minister’s first stop was in Dakar, Senegal; then on to Abidjan, Ivory Coast and now in Ghana.





SARA/PEN