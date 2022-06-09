Unapproved chemicals still in the system for farmers - Edward Kareweh

GAWU General Secretary, Edward Kareweh

General Secretary of the Ghana Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU), Edward Kareweh, has disclosed that some unapproved chemicals in the agricultural business are very rampant in the country.

According to him, these chemicals are very harmful to human lives and other living things and can affect the crops around the area such chemicals are used on.



In a panel discussion on the special edition of eTV Ghana’s “Fact Sheet” with Samuel Eshun, the General Secretary of GAWU speaking on the topic, ”Food Safety and Health” indicated that some farmers use these unauthorized substances to aid crops ripe faster.



He noted, “There are many chemicals that have not been approved and get they are within the system. We still have DDT in the system and that is a very dangerous chemical. There is also another chemical known as the 'condemn' which is sprayed on weeds to kill them and they also have effects on other living organisms. As to what will happen to the crop thereafter these chemicals have been sprayed and killed the weeds is a major concern to us. That is the major problem we face on the field.”



“Farmers also have some chemicals to help some crops ripe quickly. Especially with tomatoes, sometimes you cut open some of these ones and you realize they are green on the inside and this also applies to some fruits. Some parts get rotten while other parts are unripe. All these are the effects of such chemicals,” he lamented.

Edward Kareweh earlier indicated that the association is confronted with the challenge of cell extensions across the country which makes it impossible to monitor and regulate the use of chemicals across the country.



“Because farming is mostly done in the rural areas and with few extension of cells across the country it is very difficult to regulate the application of fertilizers on the farm,” he added.



He however cautioned farmers to desist from applying these illicit chemicals on crops and warns of dreadful punishments for culprits found guilty.