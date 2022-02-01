Uncompleted projects: It’s good news we are seeing that there is continuity – Oduro Takyi

Bernard Oduro Takyi, The Regional Coordinator for Caye – West Africa

The Regional Coordinator for Caye – West Africa, Bernard Oduro Takyi has commended the Akufo-Addo led administration for continuing uncompleted projects by the former administration.

According to him, there should be an established framework that will ensure continuity of development projects irrespective of the government in power because the projects are funded with taxpayers’ money.



"Ghana must have a certain policy framework that so long as a certain government starts a project, another government must continue. For me, if President Kuffuor stopped a project started by Rawlings, it was bad. If Professor Mills stopped a project started by Kuffuor, it was bad and that principle ought to be established” he stated on the GTV Breakfast Show.



This statement was in response to the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum’s revelation that five E-Blocks are ready to be used, sixteen completed and ten more STEM schools to be constructed.

He also encouraged the Education Minister to focus on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics(STEM) education.



“Globally, everybody is going STEM, our usual social, humanity courses are not fetching us the money we need. One App developer can be a millionaire within seconds so any government that focuses on STEM, let’s pat that government on the back,” he added.