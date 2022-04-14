0
Menu
News

Uncompleted sea defence wall rendering us homeless — Ada East residents

Sea Defence Keta.jpeg File photo of a destroyed house

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Scores of residents in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region have revealed that the uncompleted sea defence wall has now become the pathway for the tidal waves entering the communities and rendering them homeless.

They said the project must be fast-tracked and completed to save them from perineal destruction and damage.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nene Daniel Toku IV, the Chief of Azizakpe, said the tidal waves started hitting the community over the past seven years after the sea defence project was stopped hence directing the waves towards communities.

"After they left the sea defence to the mercy of the waves, the Azizanya island is not stable, several houses have been destroyed. The community was bigger than this, but all have been taken over by water, we are currently not safe,” he said.

Nene Toku, therefore, called on the government, benevolent institutions, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and philanthropists to support them.

Mr. Frank Aggrey, a carpenter said, " I was sleeping at dawn in my room and I realized I was going up before I could say jack, everything in the room was submerged, I couldn't pick anything."

He added that canoes and other things he was working on for people were all taken into the sea by the tidal waves.

Residents of other communities which were also affected by the incident such as Azizanya, Kewunor, Kewuse, Pediatorkope, Kpetsupanya, Alorkpem, Ayigbo and Lolonya called for prompt support to halt the consistent occurrence.

Madam Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, the Member of Parliament for the Ada Constituency called on authorities to support the communities with a bungalow in a serene environment, where they could seek shelter during the crisis since they were working hard to feed the country with fish and coconut.

She promised that through Parliament the issue would be pursued for a lasting solution.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding
Kofi Adoma regrets treachery, appreciates wife for her composure during ‘turmoil’