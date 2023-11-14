Uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation - Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The Head of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

The Head of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, has raised concerns about the pervasive and uncontrolled corruption plaguing Ghana.

According to him, the nature of corruption in the country is suffocating the citizens.



Rev. Gyamfi, in a citinewsroom.com report, lamented the country's continuous impoverishment despite its status as an oil-producing nation.



Highlighting the debilitating impact of uncontrolled corruption, he expressed the view that it has become widespread and almost normalised within the country.



Rev. Matthew Gyamfi raised questions about the effectiveness of the current democratic system, which, in his observation, disproportionately benefits a select few while leaving the majority of the population in economic hardship.



Additionally, he criticised the bold impunity and arrogance displayed by certain politicians in defending corrupt practices.

He also called out successive governments for the deterioration in the country and the surge in corruption



“Both governments keep borrowing, and we are now in a deep financial crisis. Why are we in this economic and financial quagmire? The massive uncontrolled corruption is suffocating the nation. It appears corruption is legalised. What should Ghanaians do since the existing form of democracy helps only a few and leaves the majority behind? What about the impunity and arrogance of some politicians and their defence of corruption?”



“Should the constitution not be changed or better for it to work for all Ghanaians instead of for a few? Should the legal system not be re-equipped to uproot corruption? What about our Parliament where the interest of the people is sacrificed for personal and party interests? Why have we not implemented the findings of the Constitutional Review Committee?” he questioned.



He continued: “Can the governments explain to us why we are in this economic mess? What explanations can the two political parties give to Ghanaians for the unfavourable agreements we sign on our oil, minerals, power generation etc.? Countries that have these resources in abundance are rich. Why do we remain poor? Ghanaians no longer accept the old explanations that the Governments of Ghana have been giving.”



WN/AE



