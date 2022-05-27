2
Under Akufo-Addo, 'Adwoa Safo can be an E-minister forever' - Manasseh mocks

Manasseh Akufo Manasseh Azure Awuni

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manasseh slams Akufo-Addo

Journalist comments on resurfacing of Dome-Kwabenya MP

Manasseh chastise Akufo-Addo over Adwoa Safo saga

Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has commented on the reappearance of Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The lawmaker who also doubles as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, granted her first interview this year when she spoke to Accra-based JoyNews on her possible return and appearance before Parliament's Privileges Committee.

She was dragged before the Committee along with two other colleagues for absenting themselves for more than the 15 consecutive sittings allowed per the Standing Orders.

After the interview, portions of which went viral on social media, Manasseh wrote on Facebook: "With Akufo-Addo as president, Adwoa Safo can be an E-minister FOREVER!"

E-minister being referenced to a minister who is not physically present at post even though officially the presidency has stated that Adwoa Safo is on extended leave.

Manasseh's use of the word "forever" resonates with the recent popularity of the word in the wake of its usage in a Last Will and Testament, purported, by former NPP General Secretary, Sir John.

In another Facebook post, he wrote: "Adwoa Safo's absence has affected her accent more than her "pari." Akufo-Addo's era has produced too many jokes."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
