Under Akufo-Addo every Ghanaian owes GH¢11,000 - Mahama alleges

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana

Former president and 2020 flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has revealed that every Ghanaian would have to cough out up to GHC11,000 if the public debt stock accrued under President Akufo-Addo’s government is shared per head.

“When I was the president, a relative of Akufo-Addo said if Ghana’s public debt was to be shared equally, every Ghanaian would have paid GHC 4,700; now under the governance of his own family member, every Ghanaian practically owes GHC 11,000 if our debts was to be shared per head,” he has indicated.



Speaking with party faithful as part of his THANK YOU TOUR of the Eastern region, he said the country’s economic fundamentals have fallen apart under the current dispensation, accounting for untold hardships on citizens.



He told the gathering that the solutions to all of Ghana’s problems were captured in the 2020 Manifesto of the NDC which was rejected by Ghanaians at the polls.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama maintained that the NDC is the only political party blessed with the managerial acumen to steer Ghana out of its current economic woes which have seen the local currency on a downward spiral against major foreign currencies like the dollar.



He also mentioned that the state of insecurity in the country is becoming alarming, in that Ghanaians have had to sleep with one eye wide opened for fear of being attacked by robbers at night.