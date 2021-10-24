Under Dampare, impunity is in danger - Prof Kofi Abotsi

Prof Kofi Abotsi is a law lecturer

• Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has been new IGP for only a few weeks

• Many have celebrated the IGP for his proactiveness



• Prof Kofi Abotsi believes the new police chief has brought a new vibe to the job



Prof. Kofi Abotsi has expressed great admiration for the swift disciplinary moves being made by the head of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



According to a tweet by the law professor, the Inspector General of Police has, since he began work, brought some spark of beauty to the service and their work.



"IGP Dampare may be new in his seat but he has shifted something in the gears of policing dormant for decades.



"When the police merely acts because it is activated by third persons, it ceases to champion the rule of law," he tweeted.

Prof Kofi Abotsi further went on to highlight the fact that under the administration of this IGP, impunity has no place to thrive.



"Under Dampare impunity is in danger," his tweet said.



In the past week alone, there have been several high-profile arrests, starting with the arrest of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for causing fear and panic.



His arrest, along with some other four members of his crew who are standing trial in court for abetment, was followed days after, by the arrest of Medikal, another artiste.



