Under fire Sekondi-Takoradi MCE should be pardoned – Kennedy Agyapong

Abdul-Mumin Issah, the suspended MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE suspended after road traffic incident

Abdul-Mumin Issah currently on bail



Kennedy Agyapong wants him to be pardoned



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has asked for pardon to be granted embattled Metropolitan Chief Executive, MCE, of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul-Mumin Issah.



The MCE is currently in court on three charges following a heated altercation he had with a road traffic officer last week.



Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on Net2 TV’s ‘The Attitude’ show, admitted that politicians have often gotten away with murder in Ghana unlike places in the Western world where laws are applied to the latter.

“When a police stops a politician and he (the politician) begins to flaunt his position and what’s not, that, I am afraid, it is wrong. What I will say is, he (the MCE) should be pardoned. Next time he should respect the law because they are the very people that protect us,” he stated.



Agyapong also narrated how he deals with police officers in the event that he is running late for an event.



“Sometimes, we as politicians get away with murder, we speed past checkpoints. When I was coming to the studio, I was late so I called a motorcade and he brought me.



“If not so, I would have been late. When he came to pick me… he is the legally mandated person to pave the way for me to pass so he brought us,” Agyapong told the host.



At the current stage, there are two processes that the MCE is facing, the legal issue which is before the court and the administrative process that involves his suspension from office by Local Government Minister per presidential orders.

Embattled MCE suspended as court case continues



The MCE was arrested on February 3, a day after the with the officer. He appeared before a court last Friday and was charged with among others with traffic offenses and threatening an official on duty, he was granted bail to the tine of GHC100,000 with three sureties.



He has also been suspended by the Minister for Local Government on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Western Regional Minister has been asked to act in his stead.



In a statement, Abdul-Mumin Issah stressed his innocence in the exchanges stating that he will be vindicated in the fullness of time.