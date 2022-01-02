‘Under-promise, over-deliver’ - Okudzeto shares new year resolutions

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Resolutions are part of the beginnings for most people in every year as they guide the thoughts, activities and initiatives of every individual.

In this light, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has shared his resolutions, giving a reminder of his Leadership Creed as MP.



In a Facebook post on January 2, 2022, the MP said, “a new year — another golden opportunity to share, and have a sacred reminder of my Leadership Creed as MP.”



He went on to outline them in 12 bullet points as follows:



1) Under promise, over deliver;



2) No sod-cutting, rather actual project supervision, and handing over to beneficiary communities;

3) Focus on impact, not slogans;



4) More action, few words;



5) Outcomes not rhetoric;



6) Saying what I mean and meaning what I say;



7) Leadership is service, sacrifice and struggle — I am not doing the people a favour;

8)Listening to the people more than they listen to me — they collectively have a greater store of knowledge than I can ever have;



9) No challenge is bigger than our community — our resolve will dissolve all barriers;



10) Expand the heart of compassion not the basket of excuses;



11) Deepen a network of support and ethical financial donors;



12) Be restless in your dreams for constituency transformation, one community at a time — market the dreams in the right quarters, put in place robust transparent and accountability systems, you will be amazed how many good people out there are eager to invest in great dreams.

This has earned him some admiration from his followers on Facebook who say the resolutions are a step in the right direction.



