Undergo compulsory coronavirus test - GIS urges foreign students

Out-going Deputy Bono Regional Commander of the GIS, Chief superintendent Henry Duku Ackah

Source: GNA

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has urged international students on the campuses of tertiary institutions in the country to submit themselves to the compulsory Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at the airports before journeying.

Chief superintendent Henry Duku Ackah, the out-going Deputy Bono Regional Commander of the GIS gave the advice on Wednesday at a forum for international students of the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.



Organised by the GIS on the theme "Immigration and COVID-19 related Issues", the participants were educated about the mandate of the GIS and its operations at the borders pertaining to preventing the spread of the COVID-19.



They were also sensitized on the need to engage the school authorities and the GIS office directly for their resident permits and other traveling documents.



C/Supt. Ackah said the GIS was there to ensure students and any other person emigrating or immigrating into the country is COVID-19 free to maintain the safety of the public.

He cautioned the students not to pay monies to middlemen to help them to get either passport, visa or resident permit and stressed all payments for acquisition of documents must be made through the school authorities to the GIS.



This, he said was because "no middle man is authorized by the law to process traveling documents", hence, "it's risky to engage a connection man for your documents", C/Supt. Ackah added.



He therefore appealed to the school authorities to include; such payments in the admission or school fees as part of the enrollment requirements of international students to help them to acquire genuine resident permits.