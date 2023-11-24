Undeserved apology – Atik tells Sefa Kayi after minister chose funeral over budget review

Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has disagreed with the public apology issued by Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi to Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare.

The controversy surrounds Osei-Asare's absence on Sefa Kayi's Kokrookoo morning show for a budget review session, where she had been expected to provide insights into the recently presented 2024 national budget.



Atik Mohammed expressed his dissatisfaction, arguing that the deputy minister herself should have taken the responsibility to explain the budget.



"Last week, I was here with Kwame, a day after the budget was presented. The deputy minister was scheduled to be here, but she mentioned that due to Theresa Kufour’s funeral, she couldn't make it to the review.



"Despite her initial presence, she informed us before the discussion could begin that she was involved in the funeral arrangements and had to leave for the venue.



“We discussed it, and later, I heard that Kwami Sefa Kayi apologized to her. However, I didn’t see the basis for such an apology. If the deputy minister herself cannot come forward and explain her own budget, then who do you expect to do the work for her?” he questioned

He continued "The worst case is that the Speaker of Parliament was displeased that not even one of the deputies at the ministry came to Parliament to speak to the budget. This was not good because the budget determines how we are going to fare for the next year.



“In fact, it is the most important document in the life of any government. If they don't find it relevant to go and defend or offer an explanation to that effect, then it is a problem, and it highlights the need for our leaders to step up their game," he added.



The controversy originated on November 16, 2023, when Osei-Asare failed to appear on the Kokrookoo morning show at the scheduled time. Sefa Kayi revealed that the minister had indeed arrived at the studio but requested leave to attend the funeral of the late Theresa Kufuor.



This decision led to criticism from other panelists who questioned the prioritization of a funeral over explaining the budget to the Ghanaian public.



In response to the backlash, Sefa Kayi issued a public apology, attributing the misunderstanding to a miscommunication between the minister and the production team.

During his radio show, he conveyed his regrets, stating, "I said some things which I should not have said. This was due to a miscommunication. It could have gone better."







