Uneasy calm in Nima, Mamobi amid heavy Police reinforcement

Violence recently rocked the adjoining neighbourhoods

Residents of Nima and Maamobi would have to deal with the uneasiness of heavy police presence following violent clashes between two rival groups last Tuesday.

GBC News’ Yvonne Atilego reports that heavily armed Police Personnel can be spotted at every available space in Nima and Maamobi.



Nine persons have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. The Police are also on a manhunt for leaders of the two gangs with a GHS 20,000 bounty placed on the heads of the gang leaders.



The Police presence is meant to avoid reprisal attacks following the January 18, 2022 attacks.



Residents are back to normal business, but very tight-lipped about the attacks. Some who spoke to GBC news called for peace.



Meanwhile, a GHC 20,0001 bounty has been placed, for information leading to the arrest of the leaders of the two rival gangs Police say were behind the clashes.

The Gang leaders have been identified as Ali Awudu alias Bombon and Ibrahim Hussein alias Kumodzi.



ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service said in a Media Briefing in Accra that, So far, the Police have retrieved 12 empty cartridges, a live bullet and three AAA live ammunition from the crime scene at Nima.



Other items found to aid investigations include a pistol magazine, two machetes, two knives, a toy pistol and two mobile phones.



Two persons, including a commercial motorbike rider, popularly referred to as ‘Okada rider’, are in critical condition at the 37 Military Hospital after they were hit by a stray bullet during the shooting.



The police have since intensified patrols in the area and mounted snap checkpoints to inspect moving vehicles and their occupants.