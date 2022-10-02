Uneducated professionals among you raises questions about training - Judges, lawyers told

Retired Bishop of Koforidua Diocese of Anglican Church, Most Revered Dr Robert G.A Okine, has questioned the kind of training some legal practitioners acquire from school as some exhibit questionable traits after completion.

According to him, the display of indiscipline and unprofessionalism among some lawyers and judges tarnishes the image of the judicial system in Ghana.



"The expression of displeasure at the spate of indiscipline and unprofessional acts among some of your colleagues calls for proper comportment at all times.



They have degrees, professional qualifications alright but they are not truly educated. Let it not be said of any of you my friends,” he added.



“We appreciate your work and the pressure you have to contend with. One wonders sometimes however about the type of education and professional training those in question received since comportment is not part of the access they acquired are best described as uneducated literates or uneducated professionals," he further added.



Speaking at the 65th Legal Year service held in Accra on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the man of God entreated legal practitioners to avoid being complacent with their work to prevent embarrassment in the future.



" Avoid complacency in all you do. Complacency which is defined as a calm feeling of satisfaction with oneself, one’s work, etc. is generally a derogatory term. It can be equated to having a bloated image of oneself. If entertained, it can cause great embarrassment so please avoid it," Dr Okine stated.

He further called on the legal luminaries to uphold the reputation of their profession.



Among persons in attendance at the 65th legal year programme were the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Attorney General, Godfred Dame.



Several justices of the Supreme Court of Ghana were also present.







ESA/WA