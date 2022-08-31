Unemployed in court for attempted stealing

File photo

Source: GNA

An unemployed man who attempted to steal a motorbike parked in front of a shop at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Fuseini Seidu, charged with attempted stealing, has pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah has admitted Seidu to bail in the sum of GHS150,000 with two sureties to be justified.



Seidu is expected to reappear on September 26.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainant Eli Sodoli, a Beautician residing at Pokuasi, whilst accused person Fuseini Seidu, an unemployed person, stayed at Ashaiman.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on May 7, 2022, at about 5:30 am, the complainant parked his black Sanya motorbike with registration number M-20-GR 405, valued at GHS7,000.00 in front of a bakery shop at Pokuase and entered buy bread.

The prosecution said Seidu went to sit on the motorbike trying to push it away as if it belonged to him and he had run out of fuel.



The prosecutor said in the process, a Rush-hour Police Patrol Team of Pokuasi suspected Seidu and got him arrested, but he claimed ownership of the motorbike.



Not quite long, the prosecution said, the complainant was alerted of the incident and came out of the shop, removed his ignition key from his pocket and started the motorbike.



The accused person who did not have the ignition key was sent to the Pokuasi Police station for investigation.



The motorbike was handed over to the complainant after photographs of it were taken for evidential purposes.