Unemployed jailed 10 years over defiling customer's daughter

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Michael Akuffo, unemployed, who sneaked into a house and defiled a 15-year-old Junior High Student graduate, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Akuffo,26, denied the charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann after the trial found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Narrating the facts of the case, Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, the Prosecutor, said the complainant was the victim's mother.

The prosecution said the victim and her mother resided at Teshie Tebibiano in Accra.

Akuffo also resides in the same neighbourhood with the complainant and a customer to the complainant who sells iced water.

The prosecution said on January 17, this year, at about 12 noon, Akuffo went to the complainant's house and met the victim who was alone in the house.

It said Akuffo engaged the victim in a conversation and he informed her that he needed dry coconut to buy but the victim told him that they did sell some and Akuffo left.

It said the victim went to sleep on a swinging chair on their porch and while asleep, Akuffo sneaked into the house and forcibly had sex with the victim and left.

The prosecution said after the act, the victim's elder sister returned home and she narrated her ordeal to her.

Akuffo, the Prosecution said, returned to the house with a bottle of soft drink to give to the victim and was nabbed.

It said the victim's parents were informed on phone and they rushed home.

Akuffo was escorted to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Nungua and a report was made.

DOVVSU later issued a medical form to the victim and a full medical report was submitted on her.

The prosecution said Akuffo in his caution statement admitted the offence.

Source: GNA
