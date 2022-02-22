Unemployed jailed six years for causing harm

File photo of a person behind bars

Source: GNA

A 51-year-old unemployed man who slashed a driver several times on the head, wrist, and shoulder for intervening in a scuffle, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Charged with the use of offensive weapon and causing harm, Woevi Korku Amegah pleaded guilty with explanation.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Amegah's explanation confirmed his plea of guilt.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant Richard Afrani was a 24-year-old driver residing at Nanakrom, near Ashaley Botwe.



The accused, now a convict, also resides in the same area.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said the convict was not on good terms with some people in the area due to his violent nature and he had been harassing a witness in the case who sold food near his (convict’s) uncompleted building.



The prosecution said on February 15, this year at about 7:30 am, while the witness was selling, Amegah went to abuse her verbally.

It said the witness called her husband and a scuffle ensued between her husband and the convict.



The prosecution said after they were separated, Amegah left the scene and returned with a sharp cutlass, and started assaulting the witness verbally again.



It said the witness and the convict were exchanging words when the complainant who came to buy food intervened and attempted to calm the situation.



The prosecution said Amegah vented his anger on the complainant and inflicted various degrees of injuries on the complainant’s head, left wrist, and right shoulder.



It said the complainant began to bleed and Amegah sensing danger took to his heels and sought refuge at a Police Post.