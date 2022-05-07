Unemployed man jailed 10 years for sodomizing a teenager

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: GNA

Agamasu Maxwell Mawusi, popularly called, “Book No Lie”, 29, and unemployed, has been sentenced by the Hohoe Circuit Court to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for having anal sex with a 16-year-old boy.

The court sentencing the convict, who pleaded guilty to the charge, said it was to serve as a deterrent to others, who might have planned to commit such offences.



Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the prosecutor, told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, that the victim, a Junior High School pupil, and his father, the complainant, are residents of Fodome Amele.



He said about weeks ago in the afternoon, the victim's mother was hawking within the Fodome Amele township and upon reaching a section of the town near her brother's house, saw the victim and his cousin sitting in the convict’s house.



Chief Inspector Aziati said the victim’s mother realised that her son was not in good mood by the way he talked.



She, therefore, approached them and inquired from them as to what was happening.

He said the victim subsequently told her that the convict had been inserting his penis into his anus and had anal sexual intercourse with him in the convict's room but could not recollect the number of times such encounters with him since he began in 2020.



Chief Inspector Aziati said on the same day, in the morning, the convict invited the victim to meet him in the bush near River Nubui in the town in order to have anal sex with him.



He said the victim decided to expose the convict so he informed his cousin about it and both went to the scene together and hid in the vicinity when the convict attempted to get hold of the victim, both the victim and the cousin raised alarm and the convict bolted.



Chief Inspector Aziati said on January 22, this year, the case was reported at Fodome Helu Police Station for investigation and a Police medical report forms were issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for medical examination, treatment, and report.



He said the convict was arrested on January 26, 2022, and in his investigation cautioned statement, he admitted the offence and pleaded for forgiveness.