Unemployed nurse assistants demand immediate posting

File photo: Nurses demostrating

The Coalition of Unemployed Nurse Assistant Clinical and Preventive Graduates has demanded that the government employs them immediately.

The group indicated that the government has failed to post them in spite of several promises since 2019 when they completed their education.



The president of the group, Apandago Charles, said that government keeps posting degree and diploma nurses while neglecting them, 3news.com reports.



According to him, if the government fails to yield to their demands, they will picket at the various government agencies including, the Jubilee House and the Ministry of Health.



“It has been 10 months since the Ministry of Health opened their recruitment portal for all cadre of nurses and midwives in Ghana to choose their preferred region and agencies to be posted to.



“Both degree and diploma nurses have since been posted but we the certificate nurses (community nurses) have been left out without any explanation. Several attempts to seek explanation have not been fruitful”, Apandago Charles is quoted to have said by 3news.com.



“We are giving a one-week ultimatum to all ministries responsible for the delay in our posting (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health) to do the needful else we will be left with no option but to storm their offices and share it with them,” he added.

He further stated that because the assistant nurses have been home for a long time, they are beginning to lose the knowledge and skills they acquired in school since they’re not practicing.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DA