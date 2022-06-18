1
Menu
News

Unemployed sentenced 2 years in prison for unlawful entry, stealing electrical cables

Jail 610x400 File photo

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

A Dormaa Circuit Court has convicted Victor Awuni, a 24-year-old to two years in prison in hard labour for causing unlawful entry, unlawful damage and stealing of electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00.

Awuni pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units in default serve six month in prison on count one, 100 penalty units in default four months in prison on count two and serve two year custodial sentence on count three.

Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Asare told the court presided over by Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant, is a farmer whilst the accused person is unemployed. Both are residents of Kofiasua near Dormaa Ahenkro and stay in the same vicinity.

He said on 9/06/22, about 3pm, the complainant had a call from a witness who informed him that the accused person has caused damage to his "T and J" ceiling valued at Ghc500. He had entered and used a sharp object to cut all his electrical cables valued at Ghc13,000 which was used in wiring his new six bedroom apartment.

Inspector Asare stated that the witness added that, the accused person was being lynched by the youth of the town.

He said the complainant quickly rushed to the vicinity and met the accused person who has been arrested by the youth together with a sack containing electrical cables.

The Prosecutor further stated that the complainant then brought the accused person together with the exhibit to the Police station and lodged a complaint against him.

He said during interrogation, he admitted the offences in his investigation and was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: