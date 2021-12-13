Unemployed sentenced to 16 months imprisonment for attempted theft

The convict went to steal a mobile phone he saw through the window of the complainant

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced Samuel Tetteh, a 19-year-old unemployed, to 16 months imprisonment for unlawful entry, attempt to steal an Infinix mobile phone, and possession of dangerous tools.

The court, presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, sentenced the accused on his own plea of guilt to all three counts of unlawful entry, possession of dangerous tools (cutter, scissors, and jackknife), and stealing.



He was sentenced to 12 months in hard labour on count one; 16 months on hard labour on count two; and 10 months in hard labour on count three. The sentences are to run concurrently.



Chief Prosecutor Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, said the complaint, Kweshie Attivor, 38, a Lotto Operator, resides at Taifa, Ashaiman whilst the convict resided at Ashaiman Newtown.



On December 3, 2021, at about 0200 hours, the complainant was in his bedroom with his wife and five-day-old baby boy when his wife woke him up and prompted him of some footsteps in the living room.



The prosecution said Attivor quickly moved to the living room and saw the convict advancing towards the bedroom.

The convict, on seeing the complainant, engage him in a struggle but Attivor raised the alarm, and with the help of neighbours, the accused was arrested and sent to the Ashaiman Police Station.



The convict was searched at the Station and police retrieved one cutter, one scissors, and a jackknife.



During interrogation, Tetteh said he went to the room to steal a mobile phone he saw on top of the television through the window.



He was charged with the offence after investigations.