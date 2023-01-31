Unemployed youth who still vote for NPP, NDC deserve knocks – Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpoloo, Founder and Leader LPG

Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpoloo has urged Ghanaians to kick out the two leading parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), blaming the two for the suffering of the nation's youth.

Kofi Akpoloo contends that the two parties have nothing positive to offer the nation hence the need to unite and vote them out of office.



Speaking in an interview on Radio Univers, Kofi Akpaloo asserted that since young people are the majority age group, they have no right to complain should they allow the NDC to recapture or the NPP to retain power after the next election.



He added that Ghanaians should rather give LPG the chance to steer the affairs of the country adding that should he be given the nod to lead, the country will see a drastic change in all aspects of the economy.

“We have to knock you hard, especially if you're a young man between the ages of 18 and 35 who votes for the NDC and NPP when we catch up with you. Because it is impossible to vote for the NPP and NDC when you’ve been unemployed all this while. After voting for them, then don’t complain. You’re broke, you don’t have work and you queue to vote for NPP and NDC.



On some of his policy positions should the President Akpaloo dream materialize, he said: “…I will ban the importation of poultry six months after being elected President. We won’t import rice also, exactly six months into my administration as president,” he said.



AM/SARA