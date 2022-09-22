Unemployment crisis: Some curriculum teachings not connected to employers expectations – Lecturer

Students in a lecture hall

Business consultant and entrepreneurship lecturer, Isaac Tweneboah-Kodua, has charged students to be committed to acquiring more knowledge to be well packaged and marketable for the job market.

He said that the country’s curriculum programme merely bridges the gap for students between schooling and readiness in the corporate world.



“The first one has to with the curriculum we teach the younger people at the universities. Some of them are not really connected with what the employers are looking for.



"So, when the people come out of school especially those who did not do anything directly with what the industry is looking for, it because very difficult for them to stick themselves into the industry,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



He however, suggested that despite the defects of Ghana’s curriculum activities, students can ready themselves by investing in improving their skills and knowledge in other fields of study.

“But that does not warrant that if for example someone did a course that there is no readily available job in the market the person shouldn’t prepare him or herself.



"I did Geography and Political Science when I was in Legon but at the time I got to know that if I didn’t find myself something to improve myself, I would be unemployed after school.



"So right away I did Marketing at along my main courses as did my roommate. From that time till now I have never known unemployment. Not that I’m superhuman but the fact is I got to understand my talent alone doesn’t warrant me to automatically get a job after school.



"If I did my main courses alone, my best bet would have been to teach in the classroom. At the same time my colleagues at Winneba and UCC were doing the same course with education. If we both were looking for the teaching jobs, they would be favorited ahead of me,” he added.