Unemployment rate is high because we produce graduates without skills - Ghanaian in Germany

Source: SVTV Africa

Germany-based Ghanaian, Desmond John Bedi has revealed that the main reason most graduates are unemployed is due to the lack of skills.

I’m an interview on SVTV Africa, Mr. Bedi indicated that Germany motivates citizens to venture into specific fields based on the plans set for the country.



“Germany knows that in the next five years, they would need more road constructors or engineers they motivate the youth to go into that field. They give you a sense of direction and even financial support. After completing, your job awaits you.



“But in Ghana, we are producing graduates but ask yourself which company are they going to manage? We have real estate coming up, they'll need painters, tiles, etc,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Mr. Bedi added that Ghana is developing, however, there is a lot more to be done. He advised the government to have a much bigger plan that involves the youth.

“Development is about consistently implementing good policies for a long period and making sure that those policies are sustained. Yes, we are not doing well, but it is not too late,” Mr. Bedi said.



