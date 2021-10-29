Unemployment still remains the biggest threat to our security – Adib Saani

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

• There are many unemployed youth in Ghana

• The informal sector in Ghana is said to be one of the largest contributors to the economy



• Government’s have over the years introduced various policies to curb unemployment



Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has reiterated that Ghana’s unemployment menace still remains the biggest threat to national security.



According to him, despite efforts made by various governments to bridge the widening gap in unemployment especially among the youth, its lasting effects must be critically be examined with sustainable solutions proffered.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adib Saani stressed that Ghana is also witnessing high rate of graduate unemployment which has become one of the major threats to national security.

“A lot of young people are as a result of poor political decisions pushed into uncertainty with some resorting to desperate means of survival. Desperation can drive many people into living outside the law in order to survive and as a means of expressing dissatisfaction at the apparent neglect of their very existence.”



“This is not only a serious economic issue but also has implications that affect almost all countries and all people either directly or indirectly. Unemployment especially among graduates causes social disquiet and increase in crimes, continuing youth unrest and unstable socio-economic structure,” Adib Saani said.



He further called for the most sustainable efficient and practical way to improve physical, social and economic security to address the menace of youth unemployment.



Beginning Monday October 25, 2021 thousands of Senior High School (SHS) and Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to begin recruitment processes into the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).



Some of these potential recruits have had to queue for long hours to present their certified documents in order to stand the chance of being enlisted into the Ghana Immigration Service.