Unexplained wealth among young people increasing due to lack of investigations – Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa

A Security analyst, Adam Bonaa, has noted that unexplained wealth among young people in Ghana is increasing because there is no questioning of the source of the properties acquired.

“Nobody is investigating anyone so you have young people who have unexplained wealth,” he told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Monday, January 10.



It would be recalled that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng explained when wealth acquired by persons in Ghana could be described as unexplained wealth.



He told the appointments committee of Parliament during his vetting on Thursday, July 22, 2021, that if persons are unable to explain the source of the wealth as against the lawful income they earn, then it qualifies to be described as unexplained wealth.

Asked by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to explain what unexplained wealth is, Mr. Agyebeng said “It is a bit too overbroad to explain unexplained wealth in criminal jurisprudence, criminal construct should be more pointed, more focused and delineated because of the specter of someone ending up in jail, losing his liberty or being fined hefty fine an amount.



“And so if we are to place it in proper context, unexplained wealth, I would say if the person cannot reasonably explain as marched against his lawful income, the amount of money in questions then that aspect, in my opinion, should be criminalized.



“But if you can reasonably explain how you came by that amount of money then that should be acceptable.”