Unfair treatment of People with albinism in Ghana - Richard Narteh Kabu speaks

Source: Pan African TV

People with albinism and physically challenge has been worried and sad due to the discrimination, stigmatization and abuse that they have gone through in this country.

But being disabled or albino does not take your talent and capabilities away from you



There are a couple of albinos who have made a great impact in our country and others too who are facing death threats, abuse, and stigmatization in the area where they found themselves.



Richard Narteh Kabu is a person with albinism known as 'ofri djato', who hails from Ningo Prampram and resides in Ashaiaman and Lashibi.



He stays with his senior brother and his wife.



He is a twin of Nine siblings but is he and his brother are albinos

His mother told him that one of their relatives was albino so maybe he inherited it from the family.



Richard realized he is different from other people when they came to Ashaiman at the age of seven. He got to know he is different from others



He has been proud of himself but it got to a time when people mocked and teased him because of his hair and skin colour.



Richard Kabu Narteh started his basic and secondary education in Ashaiman and furthered at the Multimedia Institute of Ghana (MIG) where he studied Film and Television production.



Since graduating, he has been searching for work but due to his physical feature, employees keep on denying him work to do because they have a perception that people with albinism lack the ability and strength to work in certain areas.

Even if two people are going for an employment opportunity and one is albino they will offer the one who is not albino a work and leave the albino just because he is albino.



With all discrimination, he became confused and started doing research about people with albinism. And he got to know that being a person with albinism is not a crime.



Even in the Bible, King David was having certain features of animism



There are a lot of people with albinism in Ghana notable them are Professor Joshua Alabi (politician) and Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning(human rights lawyer) who are making a great impact to promote the development of the motherland which they have to build their confidence and overlooked what others are saying about them.



Kabu Narteh has been attacked both physically and verbally but he didn’t question or pooled himself down despite his skin colour.

Sometimes on the street of Ashaiman, people threatened to kill him for money rituals and even people wanted to hit him with motorbikes just because he looks different.



Another worse experience he has encountered was in Senior High school, after a worship service and a colleague approached him and asked him “is it true that people with albinism don’t die?"



He wanted to hit the boy down but they caught them and the teacher told them to kneel down Richard explained to the teacher and he allowed them to stand up.



Not knowing the colleague was a science student so he wanted to verify if what they taught that albinos don’t die.



Richard Kabu Narteh believes that albinos being stigmatized is what teachers and people have been saying about albinos.

He is currently a Disability advocate who gives advice on disability issues and also works as a sound engineer and studio assistant at a friend's music studio.



Richard Kabu Narteh wishes is stigmatization and attacks on people with disability, in general, should be a thing of the past.



In his interview with MultiCdb, he advises his fellow albinos that “in this world, there is one thing we have to know and believe it is the appearance and no matter how your work you need to look nice because nice attract good things.”



Let’s stop the discrimination and stigmatization of people with albinism and disability.



