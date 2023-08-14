'Ungrateful' Bawumia is stabbing Akufo-Addo in the back – NDC communicator

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Solomon Anane, has claimed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is undermining the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Hello FM’s Akoko Abon on August 13, 2023, he expressed his disappointment with Dr. Bawumia's ambition to run for the presidency on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, claiming he will bring fresh ideas to rejuvenate the economy.



"What worries me the most is that Dr. Bawumia has disappointed Nana Akufo-Addo, and it really worries me because when you look at the kind of glory that Nana Addo gave to Dr. Bawumia and the kind of mistreatment Dr. Bawumia gave to Nana Addo, it is only ungrateful people who can do that.



“ Why am I stating this? Because according to the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did not have a party card in 2007 and 2008, and Nana Addo informed them that he had found someone who is an economic messiah who can help his administration, so even though he is not a party member, he is going to support his administration”



He added, "He told Nana Addo that he had previously worked at the Bank of Ghana, so he is aware that there is money in the country, so we don't have a problem, which is why Akufo-Addo began with his popular slogan that 'we are sitting on money but we are hungry'."



He further stated that Vice President Bawumia's actions were tantamount to backstabbing his boss.



“Since Nana brought him, our finances have been in a shambles, with debt to GDP hovering around 100% and inflation at an all-time high, and everything in the country has been a complete mess...

"But, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for someone to be this good to you, so that you can run for office…you are now stating that you have fresh ideas to run for the presidency.



“What kind of wickedness is this? So, for the man to offer you the opportunity to come and help him…that vision you had may have helped Nana Addo, but being an ungrateful, wicked, and unappreciative person, look at what he is doing.



"If Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia claims to have something in his scheme of work then I am saddened by how he is treating the government because Nana Addo is bleeding now, so Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, if you have something extraordinary, do it now."



Dr Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





