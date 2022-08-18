‘Unifier’ Addai-Nimoh dissociates himself from Adorye’s ‘Dombo's only fit for Vice Prez’ comment

Francis Addai-Nimoh

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has disassociated himself from claims made by former Kpone-Katamanso Parliamentary Candidate of the party, Hopeson Adorye, that the position of running mate in the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition is a preserve of persons from the Dombo camp.

Hopeson Adorye during a Health Walk organised in Kumasi in support of the presidential ambition of Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng made claims that suggested that Northerners and Muslims only qualify for Vice Presidential positions in the NPP; something he termed as a “historical fact”.



Mr Adorye who has come under criticisms over the comments claimed in an interview on Asempa Ekosiisen that former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Addai Nimoh was the first to make a similar analogy.



But the Flagbearer Hopeful has in a statement issued by his aide, Sulemana Issifu disassociated himself from the claims of Mr Adorye adding that he misconstrued the statement by the former Law Maker.



“Mr Addai-Nimoh wanting to dispel notions that there was a rotational leadership in accordance with the Danquah-Busia-Dombo philosophy, argued that ‘if there were to be a leadership queue, then it’d be the turn of Kofi Konadu Apraku, who first contested with JAK, Nana Addo, JH Mensah, Malik Alhassan and Lawyer Kodua in 1998 flagbearership race of NPP,” the statement read in part.



The statement continued that “relative to the rotational leadership theory, he [Addai-Nimoh] argued for a Linear Leadership formula, where Danquah is placed to the right of Busia and Dombo to the left of Busia linearly if at all there should be any formula. But this does not exist, he emphasized!!!”



Read the full statement below:

Press Release



16 August 2022



RE: HOPESON ARDOYE SHOULD NOT DRAG FRANCIS ADDAI-NIMOH’S INTO HIS UNSAVOURY COMMENTS



The attention of the Office of Francis Addai-Nimoh has been drawn to an interview by Hopeson Adorye on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show in which he sought to justify his infamous statement about Northerners with what he claims to be a comment by Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh when the latter appeared on Ekosiisen.



For the avoidance of doubt, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh while appearing on the said show never made any statement similar to that of Hopeson Ardoye either directly or even by inference. Rather, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh in demolishing the arguments of the proponents of an imaginary ‘queue’ and a nonexistent rotational leadership as per the philosophy of Danquah-Busia-Domba stated as follows: 1. that, if there were to be a leadership queue, then it’d be the turn of Kofi Konadu Apraku, who first contested with JAK, Nana Addo, JH Mensah, Malik Alhassan and Lawyer Kodua in 1998 flagbearership race of NPP, and 2. relative to the rotational leadership theory, he argued for a Linear Leadership formula, where Danquah is placed to the right of Busia and Dombo to the left of Busia linearly, if at all there should be any formula. But this does not exist, he emphasized!!!



As a unifier, who is pensive in his pronouncements, he wouldn’t be seeking to consign the Dombos to a second place in our party. To be categorical, Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh is not an adherent of any of those theories of who is next in the queue. He believes in competence, unity, and an all-inclusive NPP that gives equal opportunities to everyone regardless of their ethnicity, religion, gender or creed. To this extent, we admonish Hopeson Ardoye not to use name of the magnanimous Francis Addai-Nimoh as a shield against the tirade he is facing currently.

We ask all and sundry to ignore the mudslinging attempts aimed at tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh. His interview with OB on Asempa is available for all to crosscheck.



Francis Addai-Nimoh continues to stand for unity as a sine qua non for breaking the eight.



…..sign……



Sulemana Issifu



Special Aide