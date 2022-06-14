2
Uniformed Police Sergeant smuggling 84 slabs of wee involved in an accident

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A Police Sergeant identified as Lotsu Agbeko aged 36 working with the Form Police Unit (FPU) at Tesano has been involved in an accident.

According to a Police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko was driving a blue black Toyota Corolla with registration number GC 1069 – 09 from Have in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

However, he refused to stop when the Police at the Have barrier signaled him to stop. He was given a hot chase by the Police at the barrier.

On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand.

He was rushed to the Peki Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

After a search was conducted on his vehicle, the Police retrieved 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp from his car trunk.

Meanwhile, the Suspect has been placed under police guard at the hospital.

