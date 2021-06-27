Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives supports sick member

Photo of Mr Mahamadu Musah (left) presenting the cash to Mrs Justina Ayorobila Gockah

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional branch of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Ghana, (UPNMG) has presented a cash amount of GH¢5000.00 to a member in Bolgatanga to help settle some medical expenses.

The member (name withheld) is a staff of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga who was referred from the same facility to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he was again referred to India for treatment.



Mahamadu Musah, the regional president of the UPNMG who presented the cash, told the Ghana News Agency that the amount was to assist the member to settle the basic expenses incurred in the cause of his treatment so far.



He said the welfare of members of the Union was of paramount importance to the leadership of the UPNMG, and it was therefore incumbent on the Union to support members in times of need.



Mr Musah said the leadership of the Union was yet to be furnished with information on the total cost involved in their colleague’s treatment outside the country, and subsequently take up the full cost of treatment.



“As professionals who care for the health needs of people, we also need to be taken care of when we find ourselves as patients. This made it necessary for the UPNMG to initiate a health policy to help its members,” he said.

He entreated members of the UPNMG to alert leadership of the Union in times of challenges so that they would be supported. “If you have a problem and you don’t inform us, we will not know and offer you the needed support.”



The Regional President said commitment and dialogue were needed between members and the leadership and also among the various nurses and midwives Associations in the country, to help them push for better conditions of service for their members.



He urged both young and old nurses and midwives in active service to join the UPNMG to minimise the many deductions on their salaries by other nurses and midwives Associations.



Justina Ayorobila Gockah, the Head of the Out-Patient Department of the Regional Hospital who received the cash on behalf of the member, and management of the Hospital, thanked the UPNMG for the support and called on nurses and midwives to pray for each other’s health and safety.