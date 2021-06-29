Unite factions if you become NPP National Chair – Prof Akumfi told

Prof. Akumfi promised the elders of a party built on discipline, commitment, accessibility for all

An elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Upper East Region, Mr. Clement Apikiya has bemoaned the factionalism in the party underscoring the need for a new crop of leadership that will address the issue.

The former Bongo District Chief Executive (DCE) under the Kufuor regime observed that this practice is keeping people who are genuinely concerned about the growth of the party from contributing to its development.



Mr. Clement Apikiya who threw his weight behind the candidature of Professor Ameyaw Akumfi as the next National Chairman of the NPP, challenged him to bring the issue of factionalism within the party to an end.



“When you tell me you belong to this group, is that group not part of the party? When we continue with such an attitude it does not augur well for the party.



"Apart from that, people do not think that after I have been a DCE or chairman for a period, when another DCE or chairman comes we should not be seen to be dealing with others who were closer to that person so they continue to neglect the people who were founders of the party in the constituency or ward level.



"Sometimes they feel they are strangers to the party and they feel dissatisfied that they are no longer recognized. Some of us know what is happening at the regional and even the national level…so disunity is what we should tackle,” he added.

To this end, he urged the former minister to consider dealing with the canker that is silently killing the spirit of the party to make it a formidable force to reckon with in future elections.



“You are a very disciplined, committed, and easily accessible personality and as the saying goes 'the early bird catches the worm,' so as you have come to see and pay homage to us first, we will also support you 100% for your chairmanship bid for some of us, we were very happy when we heard you are contesting,” the NPP elder revealed.



Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi after joining the Vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Ministers of State, Party Executives and the grassroots of the NPP to bid farewell to the late Upper East Regional Youth Organiser, Solomon Latif, at Bongo last Saturday, took time off his schedule to pay a courtesy call on the council of elders in the constituency.



On his part, he assured them of a party built on discipline, commitment, and accessibility for all.