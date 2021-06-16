United Krobo Foundation demands end to ECG operations in Kroboland

The UKF has been in a stand-off with the former PDS and currently the ECG since 2017

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Pressure group, the United Krobo Foundation (UKF) has renewed its agitations with power providers, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) by calling for an end to the operations of the company in the Krobo Districts until the final resolution of the four-year impasse.

The group at a press conference at Agomanya on Monday and read by the group's media relations officer, Nathan Boryor, described it as a "calculated sabotage," failure of the committee established to investigate the issues to resolve the standoff.



"The machinery to clean the overbilling, estimated bills and the wrong accumulated bills in the Krobo Districts were not done. This was a calculated sabotage," the group said.



The United Krobo Foundation whiles directing its petition to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the Kofi Afewu committee established by the former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, to establish the cause of the disturbances and find a lasting solution to it has failed to deliver on its mandate.



“Your excellency, we got the indication that the former energy minister, Peter Amewu set up a committee to investigate and provide lasting solutions to this matter but we can confidently confess that the committee was not set up,” the group said in the presser while registering its displeasure that police officers involved in the disturbances have been transferred, purportedly to cover up their deeds.



The UKF in demanding the nullification of all controversial bills chided the Somanya Manager of the ECG, Ing Edward Otchere for allegedly colluding with the police commanders to disconnect the power supply to defaulters of the controversial bills and called for his immediate removal.

According to the group, Krobos were no longer willing to work with the power producers and demanded thorough investigations into the disturbances that claimed the life of one person with many others injured two years ago.



It also threatened that any attempts by the ECG to embark on another mass disconnection exercise would be fiercely resisted.



The UKF has been in a stand-off with the former PDS and currently the ECG since 2017 over billing discrepancies.



A feud between residents and workers of PDS turned bloody in 2017 when angry power consumers in Somanya attacked the local PDS office amidst agitations of the unfair billing system.



Several other protests followed with matters coming to a head in 2019 when a mass disconnection exercise turned chaotic with one civilian shot dead and several others wounded.