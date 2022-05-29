United Nations Peace Keepers holds 77th International Day

Minister for Defence, Derrick Oduro

Wreath laying and Flag raising ceremony held

Minister for Defence delivers a speech on International Day



Minister of Defence indicates Ghana’s efforts to support other countries



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Integration on May 29, 2022, hosted a Flag raising and a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the International Day of the United Nations Peace Keepers.



The event which was held under the theme, “Partnering for Peace and Progress for all People” came off at the forecourt of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Ghanaian peacekeepers, both active and retired were honoured and wreaths were laid in memory of those who have lost their lives while serving for peace.

During the special ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Derrick Oduro, gave a speech where he said it is appropriate and apt if consideration is made for the current fragile global security situation manifested by the devastating effects of the Russian-Ukraine crisis.



According to the Minister, the theme of the event calls for a concerted and holistic effort and approach to bring and deliver global peace and security to all humanity.



He added that inasmuch as the world is concerned about the unpredictable security situation in the sub-region, Ghana continues to play a pivotal role in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.







Disclosing what Ghana is doing to ensure international peace, the minister said, “Ghana recently deployed a Mechanized Infantry Battalion made up of 570 troops, and a Level Two (2) Hospital made up of 67 troops to the United Nations Interim Stabilisation Force in Abyei (UNISFA) in Sudan.

“These recent deployments are in addition to the troops we already have in Lebanon, UNMISS in South Sudan and MINUSMA in Mali. Overall this has placed Ghana among the top ten Troop Contributing Countries (TCC) in the world,” he said.







He, furthermore, noted that Ghana has endorsed the Secretary General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) Initiative and Declaration on shared commitment.



The event was climaxed with the wreath-laying and flag raising by the United Nations Coordinator and Minister for Defence, Charles Abani.



