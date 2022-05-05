Unity and party cohesion needed to 'Break The Eight' – Agyei Anhwere

Logo of the New Patriotic Party

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, Member of Parliament for Atwima-Nwabiagya South has called for stronger unity and cohesion at the grass-root level of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help win the 2024 general elections.

He said unity to ‘break the eight’ should be the goal of every member of the party and not the struggle to win internal elections in the party.



Mr Agyei Anhwere described the ability to unite party members to win political power as a “greater and precious achievement than winning party leadership positions”.



He was addressing delegates and newly elected executives after the constituency elections at Toase.



Nine hundred and seventy-nine (979) delegates from 22 electoral areas voted to elect new constituency executives.



Mr Stephen Boateng was elected as the new constituency chairman with Mr John Kwame Duodu and Mr Eric Baffoe Appiah taking the first and second vice chair positions, respectively.



Mr Forster Amankwaa was elected secretary while Mr Simon Boateng was elected Assistant secretary.

Other elected members were Mr Isaac Kusi Boateng Organizer, Mr Gideon Osei Bonsu Treasurer, Mr William Opoku Agyeman, Youth Organizer, Ms Jane Amoako Women Organizer and Suraj Issah Nasara Coordinator.



Mr Agyei Anhwere told the party members that internal disagreements because of internal elections, could cause divisions, anger and apathy within the party and this could affect the chances of the party winning the 2024 elections.



He, therefore, called for cooperation and forgiveness after the elections and urged all party members to work together in a unifying manner to strengthen the party at the grass-root levels to ensure total victory in the 2024 general elections.



The MP commended the delegates for the peaceful and mature way they conducted themselves and said that was a sign of great achievement for the party.



Mr Stephen Boateng, the newly elected constituency chairman thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work with all to win the 2024 general elections.