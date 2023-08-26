Unity of NPP will be maintained after polls - Eestern Region Chairman

Jeff Konadu

Correspondence from the Eastern Region

Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu is confident that the party's unity will be maintained at the end of today's super delegates conference.



Mr. Konadu was speaking to journalists soon after casting his ballot during the ongoing process.



The regional chairman said the party has laid down internal processes to ensure that the elections do not divide its people.



Drawing his confidence from the aura of camaraderie among supporters of the various Candidates at the voting center, he indicated that this was a good omen for the NPP.

Satisfaction with voting process so far



The regional chairman also expressed his satisfaction with the polls so far, adding the process has been free and fair.



He attributed the smooth process to the liaison between himself and the elections committee and expressed confidence that the entire process would end smoothly.