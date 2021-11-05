Unity would be paramount for wrestling power from the Elephant in 2024 - Samuel Aboagye

Samuel Aboagye, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency

Source: Jerry Azanduna, Contributor

Mr Samuel Aboagye 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency in the Ashanti Region has reiterated the need for party members and faithful to form a formidable front with unity to enable them to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Aboagye noted that the rank and file of the NDC need to unite and channel all resources to support former President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2024 general elections.



Mr Aboagye in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) via Telephone communication on Wednesday underscored the need for members who has resources to contest Mr Mahama to wholeheartedly channel them to supporting him lead the party again in 2024 since he (Mahama) for now is the only candidate in the NDC who can rescue Ghana by winning power for the party come 2024.



He explained that he is the only marketable candidate who can stand in the political market to seek for votes since he has a track record in leading the party and the country to building its infrastructure and the general socio-economic development of the people among other things.



Mr Aboagye said the name “John Mahama” is a household name which even members of the NPP are yearning to see rule Ghana again.



He added that unemployment rate in the country is very alarming alongside the very high cost of living that has seen everyone crying.

Mr Aboagye further disclosed that nothing is stopping the NDC from winning the 2024 elections if the party would rally strongly behind John Dramani Mahama since he is the surest bet going into the election.



The former Obuasi East Constituency Parliamentary candidate said the NPP has disappointed the teeming youth not only in Obuasi but the entire country.



He alleged that the Member of Parliament for his constituency is the biggest of all disappointment who must go into opposition with Nana Akuffo Addo since he is doing absolutely nothing to change the area.



The aspirant urged Ghanaian to exercise patient and to pray for the return of the NDC with John Mahama as the President to rescue Ghana from the mess created by the ruling NPP.



Mr Samuel Aboagye was born in Damongo in the Savannah Region and Studied International Business Information Technology, he is an International Businessman into real estate and construction who has travelled and worked across the globe