Universities Senior Staff suspend strike

The Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (FUSSAG), have suspended their industrial action.

This follows the National Labour Commission’s ruling on August 6, 2021, and various interventions made by the Honourable Minister of education, Honourable Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission on behalf of the Government, culminating in a road map that serves as a guide to ensure sincere and fairness in a speedy resolution of all the impasse between us and Government.



A statement signed by Zakaria Mohammed, National Chairman of the SSA-UoG on Monday, August 9 said “I write on behalf of the National Executives Councils of the Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (FUSSAG), to suspend our industrial strike action which was declared on August 2, 2021, with immediate effect.



“We will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice, fairness and equity in the salaries and allowances administration of our members.



“I, therefore, call on all Senior Staff across the Sixteen (16) Public Universities in Ghana to resume work without further delay. Yours faithfully.”