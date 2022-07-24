Universities’ Senior Staff yet to reach an agreement with government

Logo of the Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana

Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana declares intention to strike over COLA

No agreement has been reached between the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana and the government on the association’s demand for non-payment of tier 2 pension arrears and other contractual agreements.



This is according to the National Chairman of the association, Isaac Donkoh.



The association has further revealed that though there’s been an agreement for government to pay the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), its members will continue to be on strike due to some other outstanding labour issues remaining unresolved.

In an interview with Citi News, the National Chairman of the association, Isaac Donkoh, said the association may decide to suspend the strike if an agreement the leadership reaches with government is accepted by members.



“We met with the Ministry of Education and the Labour Commission on Wednesday and Thursday. We were supposed to sign some agreements with them on Friday but it couldn’t happen because it seemed they were not available.



“For us the leaders, we are content with the terms we settled on, but we will need to check with our members. If they are satisfied, we will suspend the strike.”



