Universities challenged to produce graduates of integrity

The acting Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Alieu Massaquoi

The acting Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Alieu Massaquoi, says modern society lacks university graduates of integrity who are committed to selfless service for national development.

According to him, such graduates have the potential to transform society, which is riddled with the canker of corruption at all levels. Mr. Massaquoi was addressing the 28th Congregation of the Kumasi Campus of Valley View University (VVU).



At the 28th Congregation of the Kumasi Campus of the university, 207 students graduated with degrees in various academic disciplines.



Dr. Winifred Ofoe Larkotey, the campus’s rector, delivered his annual report, highlighting some accomplishments such as the establishment of a hospital and the use of solar energy to power the entire university in order to reduce the high cost of electricity bills.



The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. William Koomsoon, admonished the graduands to uphold the values of excellence, integrity, and service in the world of work to serve us well as ambassadors of the university.



The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Sam Pyne, commended the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for its impressive contributions to education in Ghana. He advised the graduands to be guided by the core values of the University.

The acting Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Alieu Massaquoi, who was the Guest of Honour, said modern society lacks graduates of integrity, who are committed to selfless service for national development. He noted that such graduates have the potential to transform society, which is riddled with the canker of corruption at all levels.



Graduands who distinguished themselves in their field of studies and some dignitaries, including the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive and the acting Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, were acknowledged with citations and customised Valley View University items.



Valley View University was the first private tertiary institution to be accredited and granted a presidential charter in 2006. It has since churned out over 20,000 graduates. More significantly, Valley View University's products distinguish themselves in both conduct and high performance in corporate organizations. This testimony truly reflects how the university’s core values, that is, excellence, integrity, and service, positively impact the lifestyle of its products.



The Kumasi Campus of the University was recognised by the Adventist Accrediting Association in January this year. It has therefore been proposed that the campus be inaugurated in July 2023.



