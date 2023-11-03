Universities in developed countries recruit our brilliant students – Prof. Kaufmann

NSMQ mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has disclosed that Universities around the world come to Ghana and recruit our best students.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, Prof. Kaufmann refuted the assertions that there are no quality students for the Ghanaian universities.



“If you look at the young people that show up with me on stage are you saying that we don’t have good products?



“We do have good products, if you look at the Universities around, in fact North America, now you see our program, the National Science and Math Quiz, it is a program that unearths our brightest and our best. They are now available to other schools around the world. And they do come and recruit them,” Prof. Kaufamnn stated.

She continued: “We have many of our products out there in other Universities, whether they come back and support us. I don’t know. Because I don’t see any program in place to get them to come back. So we have very good products and when they go out there they do very well. They do extremely well.”



According to her, Ghanaian students must be challenged to apply more of what they learn in the classroom.



“If the schools and teachers are given the right resources and tools and encouraged to change the methods we use in teaching, we might be able to get very good products coming out of our high schools,” she stated.