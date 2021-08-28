University calls for one-month extension of 2021-2022 NSS postings

The academic calendar was disrupted by weeks long strike by UTAG

Source: GNA

Mr Hayford Asare, the Acting University Relations Officer (URO) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has called for one-month extension in the 2021-2022 national service postings.

He, therefore, asked the National Service Scheme (NSS) to issue letters of posting of personnel in September instead of August.



This, Mr Asare told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the university’s campus at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District, would enable final year students to complete their projects, and defend their thesis.

He said the recent industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) had a huge impact on the universities, saying since lectures resumed on Monday, August 23, the university had given students a three-week grace period to prepare for the end of semester examination which ended on October 1.



During the visit, academic work was progressing steadily and students said that UTAG had finally rescinded their decision and called off the strike.